$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 4,528,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

