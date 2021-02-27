$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Luminex posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,685. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Luminex by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

