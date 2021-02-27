$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. CAE posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

