-$0.37 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.42). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 148.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 77,953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 3,589,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

