$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

