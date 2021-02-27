$0.44 EPS Expected for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. HMS reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HMS by 62.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.79 on Friday. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

