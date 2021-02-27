$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.36. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $334,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 160,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $741.30 million, a P/E ratio of 116.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

