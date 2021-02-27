$0.46 EPS Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Alcoa stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

