-$0.47 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 247,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

