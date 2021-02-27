$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,110. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

