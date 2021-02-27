$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.89 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $929.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

