$0.56 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

