$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.64. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.