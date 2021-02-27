$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

