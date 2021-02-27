$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 163,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.