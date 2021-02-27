$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. Diodes posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,987,159.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $16,410,966. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 332,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,315. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

