-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 363,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,605. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.