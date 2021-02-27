-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 363,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,605. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.