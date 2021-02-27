0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Cap of $25.90 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $356,830.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 163.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038326 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.