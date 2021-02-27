0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $208.02 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, 0x has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $208.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00719507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.