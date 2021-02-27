0xcert One Day Volume Reaches $105.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $105.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.