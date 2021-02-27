$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

