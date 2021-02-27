$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. Invesco reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

