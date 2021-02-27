$110.28 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $110.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $451.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,546. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

