1,164,514 Shares in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,164,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 232.90% of Principal Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

PY opened at $37.67 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

