12,780 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $11,127,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

