12Ships (TSHP) Price Down 18.2% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $48.05 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00723300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041466 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,958,696,216 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.