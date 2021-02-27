143,606 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Acquired by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 644,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 70,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

