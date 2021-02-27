$159.16 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $159.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $161.18 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $686.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $773.52 million, with estimates ranging from $690.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

