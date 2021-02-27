$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

