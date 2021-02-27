1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Trading 1.6% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.75. 26,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 165,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1847 Goedeker stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

