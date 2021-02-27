$19.53 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report $19.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $34.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $142.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of ATNX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

