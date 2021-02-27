19,092 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

