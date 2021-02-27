19,175 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

