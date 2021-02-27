1inch Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, 1inch has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $625.19 million and approximately $328.67 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00009286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,816,094 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

