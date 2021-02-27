$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.59 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.