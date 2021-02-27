$228.93 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post $228.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.37 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $964.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $991.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.77 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.