$244.67 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $244.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.33 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $209.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $975.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $976.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.17 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after buying an additional 744,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

