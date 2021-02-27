245,517 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,285,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.23% of The Toro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.