$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $15.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
