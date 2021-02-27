$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $15.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $117.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,659 shares of company stock worth $3,247,598. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

