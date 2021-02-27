$310.43 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post sales of $310.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.68 million and the highest is $313.37 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $229.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.