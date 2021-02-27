32,893 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.68. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

