$345.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post sales of $345.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 45,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.