$385.51 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $385.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.91 million to $405.38 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

