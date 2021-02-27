$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce sales of $39.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the lowest is $38.10 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CUTR opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

