3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $175.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

