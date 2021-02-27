404,900 Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

