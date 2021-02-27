42,466 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $17,802,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. 86 Research assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

API opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

