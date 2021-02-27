$47.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $47.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.97 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $199.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $257.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,382,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,653,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.20 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

