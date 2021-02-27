4,798 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $331.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.81. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

