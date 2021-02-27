4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,673.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $15,420.20 and approximately $1,673.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

